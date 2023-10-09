Your Life
Lightning strike survivor gives back to those in need through charity

A Tennessee man named Richard Rogers survived being hit by lightning years ago. He now runs a charity to give back to those in need.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:52 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A Tennessee man barely survived being struck by lightning nearly 30 years ago, and now he’s looking to help others in a big way. He’s using his second chance at life to give that same opportunity to others ... and that is Something Good!

In 1995, then-41-year-old Richard Rogers was sleeping in a hunting cabin with a friend and his two boys when lightning cut through the roof and set him on fire. The skin on his chest burned away, his hair was singed and his heart stopped. He would have died, but luckily, one of his friend’s kids jumped into action and gave him CPR until first responders arrived.

Rogers recovered, and he and his brother took over their father’s company. And that’s also when he started his mission to give back through the Just One More Foundation. The foundation gives second chance opportunities to others, with applicants from multiple states.

Rogers uses money from the company he inherited to reinvest in his community. He’s built a series of homes in Chattanooga, Tenn. for women trying to beat drug addiction. For years, he’s also donated thousands of dollars to those in need anonymously.

