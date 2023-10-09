Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Hispanic heritage brings inspiration to Yuma artist, teacher

“That’s where inspiration comes from,” Albert Escalante said. “It comes from within, from your background, your culture, even places you’ve traveled.
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, AZ (Arizona’s Family) -- The Yuma art scene is embedded in the culture of the people who live in the border city.

“It’s gotten bigger through the years, just like this place,” said Albert Escalante, explaining that Yuma is one of Arizona’s hidden treasures.

Escalante is a ceramics teacher at San Luis High School and teaches open pottery at the Yuma Art Center. He’s also an artist with work on display at the center.

Escalante’s Hispanic heritage inspired his vibrant ceramic sculptures, including his 3-D Loteria game cards. Loteria is a traditional Mexican card game that’s similar to bingo but with different images on the card.

“It was a game we grew up playing, Escalante said. “Why not do something that’s tradition and culture?”

Escalante was born in California but raised in Yuma. He said his inspiration comes from within.

He first got into art in high school.

“I fell in love with it, plus my family was a big part of it, my uncles and everyone else,” he said.

“Mom and Dad were agricultural workers; both of them pushed us to go to college, “Escalante continued. “They were a big influence in our lives because they didn’t want to see us working in the fields, and they pushed us to seek further,” Escalante said.

His parents migrated from Sonora, Mexico, and worked the fields in San Luis, Arizona, a city deeply rooted in the fight to improve rights for labor workers. It’s a movement that inspired Escalante.

He sculpted a hand that says, “Si se puede.” It means, “Yes, we can,” and is the motto of the United Farms Workers of America, coined during Cesar Chavez’s 25-day fast at the Santa Rita Center in Phoenix in 1972.

“It does represent Cesar Chavez,” Escalante said of the piece.

From his famous gorditas sculptures to some skull pieces, Escalante’s work highlights Mexican culture.

“It evolved into the Mayan and Aztec cultures, and sometimes I dab into food trucks,” he said.

He says food trucks have been a source of inspiration lately.

Escalante hopes people can understand the meaning behind his work and inspires his students to share their culture and history in their art.

“That’s where inspiration comes from,” he said. “It comes from within, from your background, your culture, even places you’ve traveled.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near...
Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
James Lawson III, right and Stephanie Komphaby, left, were booked into jail on child abuse...
Suspects arrested after newborn severely beaten and bitten in Peoria

Latest News

Escalante sculpted a hand that says, “Si se puede.”
Yuma artist and teacher highlights, celebrates Hispanic culture through art
Arizona's Family is showing off some local favorites and the rich history behind the...
Explore rich history, hidden gems and local food favorites in Yuma
Mr. G's is a staple of Yuma.
Mr. G's Mexican Food is a Yuma staple
Paradise Valley Community College has opened a boutique so students can dress for success.
Paradise Valley Community College opens store to help students dress for success