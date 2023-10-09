Hispanic heritage brings inspiration to Yuma artist, teacher

YUMA, AZ (Arizona’s Family) -- The Yuma art scene is embedded in the culture of the people who live in the border city.

“It’s gotten bigger through the years, just like this place,” said Albert Escalante, explaining that Yuma is one of Arizona’s hidden treasures.

Escalante is a ceramics teacher at San Luis High School and teaches open pottery at the Yuma Art Center. He’s also an artist with work on display at the center.

Escalante’s Hispanic heritage inspired his vibrant ceramic sculptures, including his 3-D Loteria game cards. Loteria is a traditional Mexican card game that’s similar to bingo but with different images on the card.

“It was a game we grew up playing, Escalante said. “Why not do something that’s tradition and culture?”

Escalante was born in California but raised in Yuma. He said his inspiration comes from within.

He first got into art in high school.

“I fell in love with it, plus my family was a big part of it, my uncles and everyone else,” he said.

“Mom and Dad were agricultural workers; both of them pushed us to go to college, “Escalante continued. “They were a big influence in our lives because they didn’t want to see us working in the fields, and they pushed us to seek further,” Escalante said.

His parents migrated from Sonora, Mexico, and worked the fields in San Luis, Arizona, a city deeply rooted in the fight to improve rights for labor workers. It’s a movement that inspired Escalante.

He sculpted a hand that says, “Si se puede.” It means, “Yes, we can,” and is the motto of the United Farms Workers of America, coined during Cesar Chavez’s 25-day fast at the Santa Rita Center in Phoenix in 1972.

“It does represent Cesar Chavez,” Escalante said of the piece.

From his famous gorditas sculptures to some skull pieces, Escalante’s work highlights Mexican culture.

“It evolved into the Mayan and Aztec cultures, and sometimes I dab into food trucks,” he said.

He says food trucks have been a source of inspiration lately.

Escalante hopes people can understand the meaning behind his work and inspires his students to share their culture and history in their art.

“That’s where inspiration comes from,” he said. “It comes from within, from your background, your culture, even places you’ve traveled.”

