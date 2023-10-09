Guns N’ Roses fans frustrated with double booking at Chase Field

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - How about the Dbacks making it into the playoffs? “It’s good news that they made it,” said David Mills. “It’s bad news for me.” It’s a big strike out for die-hard Guns N’ Roses fans like Mills from West Phoenix.

Thousands of people, including Mills and his family, got tickets to watch their favorite band perform at Chase Field on Wednesday. Now, the Diamondbacks need the field back to play postseason baseball against the L.A. Dodgers on the same day. “I think the way they did this was horrible,” said Mills.

The band made a post on social media to notify ticket holders the concert is still happening the same night, but now it’s been moved to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater. They also said customers will be reimbursed, but Mills said the issue is that he won’t see that refund until at least 30 days.

His wife said they had to tip into the grocery budget to get seats at the new venue. “Luckily, I got paid on Friday, so I was able to buy my tickets that way cause I can tell ‘ya they weren’t cheap,” said Mills.

Arizona’s Family talked with Emilee Powers and her parents via Zoom. They live in Georgia. Powers said she got tickets for the concert at the original venue as a birthday gift. “I felt like my life had just turned upside down and then shot back up again. Everything was fine,” said Powers.

Her family managed to get tickets for the new venue. Although they are excited to watch the band, the whole situation left a sour taste in their mouths. “Because to me, I said an organization that has very little faith in their team that they would schedule concerts during the postseason, it’s kind of disappointing,” said Michelle Powers, Emilee’s mom.

Tickets for the Guns N’ Roses concert at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre went online on Sunday for the general public. However, the band posted on social media that Chase Field ticket holders would be able to purchase their tickets on Saturday.

Mills said he feels bad for people who can’t afford new tickets without their refund.

