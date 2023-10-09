Cooler temps ahead for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The ridge of high pressure bringing us warm weather the past couple of days, including 101 in Phoenix today, is beginning to shift to the east and weaken. Besides the warm temperatures, it also brought us some isolated thunderstorms in northern portions of the state and a bit of hail in some areas around Flagstaff. These storms were moving to the southeast, following the upper-level steering currents associated with the departing ridge of high pressure.

The jet stream will flatten out for the rest of the week, and storms will move north of Arizona. That will bring us some cooling, especially in northern portions of the state. In the Valley, look for highs in the upper-90s on Tuesday, mid-90s on Wednesday and low-90s on Thursday and Friday.

Next weekend, we’ll start to warm back up, and the upper 90s are forecasted for Sunday and Monday. But we won’t be surprised if we get back to triple digits. The latest 100 record in Phoenix is October 27.

On this date in 1986, strong storms produced enough rain in the Yuma area to wash out some railroad tracks. Winds were estimated to be around 100 miles an hour.

