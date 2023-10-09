Your Life
Arizona Game and Fish has 200 tortoises up for adoption

The Arizona Game and Fish says some tortoises are rescued from dangerous situations like illegal breeders seizing the hatchlings.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:45 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds of tortoises in the Valley are looking for a new home before they go to sleep for the winter. The Arizona Game and Fish Department says they have had a huge intake of tortoises being dropped off this summer.

The Arizona Game and Fish says some tortoises are rescued from dangerous situations like illegal breeders seizing the hatchlings. In some cases, owners have to give up their pet tortoise if they move out of state or just can’t take care of the animal anymore. Arizona Game and Fish says the tortoises coming in have been relatively healthy, but they have also seen injured ones.

“We do get some with painted shells, old wounds, current wounds, active wounds, respiratory infections. They come in all different shapes and sizes and states,” said Tegan Wolf, the Desert Tortoise Adoption Program Coordinator.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department currently has around 200 hard-shelled reptiles ready for adoption, ranging from hatchlings to 80 years old. The organization hopes to find a safe home for as many animals as possible before the tortoises start their winter nap. To learn about the Arizona Game and Fish, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Arizona Game and Fish has 200 tortoises up for adoption
