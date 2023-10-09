APS touts infrastructure after Arizona’s record-breaking summer heat wave

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — July 2023 was the hottest month ever recorded in Phoenix. It’s also expected to go down as the hottest summer ever recorded. Other records involved energy usage.

Arizona Public Service (APS) reported on Monday that customer demand during a single day this year — 8,162 megawatts on July 15 — shattered 2020′s record-setting peak of 7,660 MW. This summer, Arizona experienced more days where temperatures were at or exceeded 110°F, breaking a record 53 days in a single year set back in 2020. In July, Phoenix set a record of 31 continuous days at or above 110°F.

“APS customers count on a reliable electric grid year-round, especially during the summer,” said Jacob Tetlow, APS Executive Vice President of Operations. “This summer’s heat wave served as a reminder that our energy system can stand up to not just one hot summer day, but long stretches of extreme heat. This is all thanks to the proactive and careful planning by our skilled crews, resource planners and operators who work every day to keep the power on for our customers.”

With Arizona continuing to grow in population, with most transplants moving to Maricopa County, only more electricity will be consumed. This means APS, along with the Salt River Project (SRP), will need to expand their power generation capabilities to accommodate.

“We have prepared years in advance for this increased volume of energy demand, so it did not come as a surprise. Our resource planning team monitors customer growth and weather patterns and utilizes a diverse mix of energy sources from renewables and nuclear to flexible natural gas and as expected, our employees and our power grid delivered for our customers,” said Tetlow. The company estimates that energy consumption will increase by 40% in the next eight years.

However, it also appears that expansions to the grid will come at increased cost for customers as both companies will raise their rates soon. SRP’s new rate is expected to go into effect Nov. 1, and according to a news release from the company, the cost to customers will go up by an average of 8%. APS’ rates will also rise for customers, with an estimated average increase of $1.84 a month per customer.

