8 people displaced after double house fire in south Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Eight people are out of their homes after a double house fire early Monday morning in south Phoenix.

Firefighters were called out overnight to a neighborhood near Southern and 19th avenues. Crews arrived to find two homes on fire and quickly upgraded the response to a first alarm situation, requesting additional units. While fighting the fire, crews went through each house to make sure everyone escaped the fire.

Phoenix Fire officials say eight people from both houses were displaced and that Phoenix’s community assistance program was there to help the families. There are no reported injuries for firefighters or the occupants of the houses. Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

#PHXFire battled a double house fire this morning near 19th Ave and Southern. Reports were received by emergency dispatchers that two structures were on fire. Eight people will be displaced. Investigators are on the scene to determine a cause and no injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/jvQk6jVGOH — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) October 9, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.