Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

8 people displaced after double house fire in south Phoenix neighborhood

Two houses caught fire, displacing 8 people, early Monday morning in a south Phoenix...
Two houses caught fire, displacing 8 people, early Monday morning in a south Phoenix neighborhood.(Phoenix Fire Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:01 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Eight people are out of their homes after a double house fire early Monday morning in south Phoenix.

Firefighters were called out overnight to a neighborhood near Southern and 19th avenues. Crews arrived to find two homes on fire and quickly upgraded the response to a first alarm situation, requesting additional units. While fighting the fire, crews went through each house to make sure everyone escaped the fire.

Phoenix Fire officials say eight people from both houses were displaced and that Phoenix’s community assistance program was there to help the families. There are no reported injuries for firefighters or the occupants of the houses. Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
James Lawson III, right and Stephanie Komphaby, left, were booked into jail on child abuse...
Suspects arrested after newborn severely beaten and bitten in Peoria
after eventually pleading guilty, the judge sentenced Tangela Parker to 20 to 25 years in prison.
North Carolina woman who spent months on the run in Arizona sentenced for murder of coworker

Latest News

On this week's podcast, we learn about what to look for in a smart TV.
On Your Side Podcast preview: What to look for in Smart TVs
The crash happened shortly before midnight at 51st and Sweetwater avenues.
3 women hurt in late-night multi-vehicle collision in north Phoenix
Doctors expect to see a spike in cases of the flu and COVID-19 as we get closer to winter.
Arizona doctors expect flu, COVID-19 to peak mid-November
A woman was taken into custody Monday morning, Oct. 9, 2023, after a barricade situation at a...
Woman in custody after motel barricade situation near Phoenix Sky Harbor