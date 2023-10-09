Your Life
3 women hurt in late-night multi-vehicle collision in north Phoenix

The crash happened shortly before midnight at 51st and Sweetwater avenues.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:37 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Three people are hospitalized following a multi-car crash in north Phoenix late Sunday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., Phoenix police and firefighters were dispatched to 51st and Sweetwater avenues and arrived at the intersection to find a collision involving four vehicles. One of the cars had also crashed through a block wall. Fire officials say three women were rushed to the hospital, including one listed in critical condition. Police say all are expected to survive.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash. The intersection reopened overnight.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

