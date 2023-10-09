3 women hurt in late-night multi-vehicle collision in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people are hospitalized following a multi-car crash in north Phoenix late Sunday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., Phoenix police and firefighters were dispatched to 51st and Sweetwater avenues and arrived at the intersection to find a collision involving four vehicles. One of the cars had also crashed through a block wall. Fire officials say three women were rushed to the hospital, including one listed in critical condition. Police say all are expected to survive.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash. The intersection reopened overnight.

