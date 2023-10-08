Your Life
Woman hospitalized after being stabbed in central Phoenix

Phoenix police were called to a stabbing near 24th Street and Earll Drive.
Phoenix police were called to a stabbing near 24th Street and Earll Drive.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:53 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is fighting for her life after being stabbed in central Phoenix on Saturday.

Around noon, Phoenix police were called to a stabbing near 24th Street and Earll Drive, north of Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found a woman who had been stabbed. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating and say there are currently no suspects in custody.

