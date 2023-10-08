Woman hospitalized after being stabbed in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is fighting for her life after being stabbed in central Phoenix on Saturday.

Around noon, Phoenix police were called to a stabbing near 24th Street and Earll Drive, north of Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found a woman who had been stabbed. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating and say there are currently no suspects in custody.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.