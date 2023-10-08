Your Life
Warmer weekend leads to cooler weather for metro Phoenix

Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 5 p.m. for Saturday, 10/7/2023.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:41 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are tracking a warm weekend for the Valley this weekend. Highs on Sunday will be 97, which is back above the average of 93 for this time of the year. We are also tracking some clouds for the early afternoon, but no winds. Tailgating will be nice for the Cardinals as they take on the Bengals at 1:05 p.m. in Glendale.

We are tracking a 30% chance for rain for the high country in areas like Payson, Prescott, Sedona, Flagstaff, and Pine for Sunday afternoon— the chances of rain decrease to 10% on Monday.

The area of high pressure, which is giving the Valley above-average temperatures, will leave Tuesday evening, allowing highs to drop back to average by the end of the week. This means the first half of the week will be in the upper 90s, and on Wednesday, highs will be in the low 90s into next weekend. Lows will be back into the 60s Thursday into next weekend.

