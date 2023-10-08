Shooting call leads to active police situation in north Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An active police situation is ongoing in a north Phoenix neighborhood Sunday morning. According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near 40th Street and Sweetwater Avenue, north of Cactus Road. Officers arrived at the scene, where a woman claimed a family member was dead inside her house.

Arizona’s Family was on the scene and spotted one officer pointing a rifle at the home. Investigators say other “possible hazards” were inside the house, so the scene remains active. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

