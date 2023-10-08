Your Life
Shooting call leads to active police situation in north Phoenix neighborhood

Investigators say other “possible hazards” were inside the house, so the scene remains active. Residents are asked to avoid the area.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An active police situation is ongoing in a north Phoenix neighborhood Sunday morning. According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near 40th Street and Sweetwater Avenue, north of Cactus Road. Officers arrived at the scene, where a woman claimed a family member was dead inside her house.

Arizona’s Family was on the scene and spotted one officer pointing a rifle at the home. Investigators say other “possible hazards” were inside the house, so the scene remains active. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

