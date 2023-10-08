Prices Drop to Disney and Europe this Winter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — People who are looking to book flights for Thanksgiving and Christmas should make those purchases this week. You won’t find many deals, but the prices aren’t going to drop below their current levels for the holidays.

With that said, airfares outside the holiday weeks are dropping for both domestic and international travel. They’re 13 to 20 percent below 2022′s prices.

From Phoenix, you’ll find much better flight deals to amazing destinations like Costa Rica in December, plus (still relatively mild European destinations) like Barcelona and Rome. Base economy fares from Phoenix to Europe for the first and second weeks of December are below $700 roundtrip.

Airfares to Hawaii are also down. Maui is again welcoming visitors, and December would be a fantastic time to go support the economy and take a drive along the Road to Hana.

Families looking to go to Disneyland in 2024 should put October 24th on their calendars. Disney says entry tickets to the park will be cut in half on that day. Full details haven’t been released, but entry tickets for children ages 3 to 9 should be as low as $50. The deal will be good for a two-month stretch between Jan. 8 and March 10.

