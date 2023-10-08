Phoenix Suns preseason begins with matchup against Detroit Pistons

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Basketball is finally back, and the Phoenix Suns are ready to square off against some of the league’s biggest competitors this season. On Sunday, the Suns are looking to start the season with a win against the Detroit Pistons.

Tip-off is at noon, and the Suns will have a much different lineup this season. Starters included Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Josh Okogie, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkić. The team just acquired Nurkić in a three-team deal, which sent Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers. Suns also nabbed All-Star Beal in the offseason from the Washington Wizards.

The Suns also have two Michigan natives back in their home state for the matchup. All-Star Devin Booker and owner Mat Ishbia, both Michigan natives, were spotted greeting each other before tip-off. The Suns also have a familiar face in this matchup. Former head coach Monty Williams, who was named the new Pistons head coach in the offseason, spoke to media ahead of the game to reflect on his time in Phoenix.

Monty Williams meets the media in Detroit and reflects on his time in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/F15kx2Lsd7 — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) October 8, 2023

And the good news — you can now watch Suns basketball on Arizona’s Family! Arizona’s Family will be the local broadcasting partner and will provide non-nationally televised games to viewers for free on Arizona’s Family television stations KTVK (3TV) and the newly launched KPHE (Arizona’s Family Sports) for Phoenix Suns and Mercury games. Click or tap here to find out how to watch the Suns game on your local programming.

