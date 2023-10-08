Your Life
Phoenix Greek Festival celebrates the culture, sights and sounds of Greece

It's a celebration that's been around for decades, bringing the culture, sights, sounds and...
It’s a celebration that’s been around for decades, bringing the culture, sights, sounds and smells of Greece to the Valley.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:53 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Music, dancing, shopping and food- that’s what many people can expect this weekend at the 62nd annual Phoenix Greek Festival. It’s a celebration that’s been around for decades, bringing the culture, sights, sounds and smells of Greece to the Valley.

The festival kicked off on Friday and ends on Sunday, Oct. 8. Festival-goers can enjoy Greek Dance Performances, live music, and various food, including spanakopita, gyros, souvlaki, loukoumades, and Greek fries. A marketplace also includes items imported from Greece, like feta cheese, kalamata olives and oregano, jewelry, art, ceramics and more.

The Phoenix Greek Festival is located at the Holy Trinity Greek Cathedral at 1973 E. Maryland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016. Tickets are $5, and kids under 12 are free. There is a $10 parking fee, or attendees can take a shuttle bus to the festival from the Charles Schwab building near 24th Street and Lincoln Drive. To learn more about the Phoenix Greek Festival, click here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

