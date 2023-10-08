Mother sentenced for buying gun for her son who allegedly shot Phoenix PD officer Moldovan

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The mother of the man accused of shooting and severely injuring a Phoenix police officer will serve prison time for illegally buying a gun for her son. On Friday, a United States District Judge sentenced 52-year-old Erika LaRae Williams to 10 months in prison with three years of supervised release. Williams pleaded guilty in May to making a false statement while purchasing a firearm.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Williams purchased a pistol from a store in Phoenix on Sept. 3, 2020, for her son, Essa Williams, just five months after he was released from jail on several violent felony convictions. Erika completed the Firearms Transaction Record during the purchase and swore she was the actual purchaser, although she knew she was getting it for her son.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a text message exchange occurred between Erika and Essa while she was buying the gun. Essa reportedly asked his mother which gun she bought, what other options were available and if her background check went through. Erika confirmed the purchase was complete.

Phoenix Police say the alleged shooter's mother and sister and another man helped him get firearms since he was a prohibited possessor.

Essa Williams is accused of shooting Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan on Dec. 14, 2021. Officers were first called to speeding vehicles in central Phoenix, and a car was found in a parking lot near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road. Essa was then seen jumping the fence and going into a nearby apartment complex. Police soon spotted Essa on a covered patio inside the complex. An officer asked Essa if he had any weapons on him, to which Williams said no. However, that’s when he pulled out a handgun and shot 22-year-old Officer Moldovan eight times, including once in the head. Willams was arrested and taken into custody. Officer Moldovan was placed on life support but survived his injuries. He is now in a wheelchair and continues progressing on his road to recovery. He recently received the Presidential Award of Valor.

Alongside his wife, Chelsea, Moldovan took the field to throw out the first pitch at the Diamondbacks home opener against the Dodgers.

In March 2022, a search warrant was obtained to search Erika’s home, where ATF found the illegally purchased pistol. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the pistol Erika purchased was not the gun that was used to shoot Officer Moldovan. Essa Williams is pending trial in Maricopa County Superior Court for the shooting.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.