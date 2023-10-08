Man shot, killed outside north Phoenix cabaret club; several detained

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is dead after he was shot and killed outside a north Phoenix cabaret club late Saturday night. Around 11 p.m., Phoenix officers were called to the Crazy Girls Cabaret near 20th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, off of Interstate 17. Officers arrived at the club and found an injured man. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities detained several people who attempted to leave the area after the shooting. The victim hasn’t been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

