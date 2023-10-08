Late Colorado field goal ends ASU’s upset bid in 27-24 loss

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was déjà vu all over again.

Once again, Arizona State was poised to pull off a notable upset win. Once again, they had a chance to take a large step forward in the program’s rebuild. Once again, they let a prime opportunity slip away.

Hosting Colorado and head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, the Sun Devils were looking to end their four-game losing streak by taking down the most hyped team in the nation. After squandering a halftime lead, the Sun Devils rallied to cap a clutch 94-yard drive with a touchdown pass to tie the game with under one minute left in the game. However, a defensive breakdown immediately gave up a deep pass that set Colorado up for the game-winning field goal in a 27-24 loss.

“It just stings to know we left it out there on the field,” said ASU quarterback Trenton Bourguet.

For much of the game, Kenny Dillingham’s ASU team outplayed the Buffaloes. The defensive held the explosive Colorado offense well below their season standard, the offense made big plays in the passing game, and the special teams units showed improvement over their recent form. But, as they have for the last three weeks, the Sun Devils showed they’ve not yet figured out how to win.

“Winning football teams make the plays when the game is on the line,” Dillingham said. “Right now, we’re not getting that done.”

The Activation

“Leadership is example-driven.” - Kenny Dillingham

The Result

Facing the Colorado team that had been the talk of the sport this season, the Sun Devils showed no early jitters. Taking the opening kickoff, Bourguet led the Sun Devils down the field, highlighted by a 27-yard connection with Troy Omeire and a 28-yard strike to Elijhah Badger. Bourguet capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run out of an unusual formation.

“We’re struggling running the ball on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1, so let’s move everyone away and run the ball,” said Dillingham of the unorthodox play design.

ASU’s defense kept the momentum on their side by registering two sacks on the opening drive to force a punt. They were the first two of five total sacks of Colorado’s star quarterback Shedeur Sanders on the day.

“We started off really, really fast as a D-line,” said defensive end B.J. Green said. “We got after it and executed very well.”

Colorado’s defense forced a punt on ASU’s next drive, and Sanders and company went to work, putting together a 16-play drive that included a fourth-and-8 conversion at the ASU 29. With their back to their goal line, the Sun Devils forced Colorado into a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, but Buffalo wide receiver Xavier Weaver scored on run to tie the game

The teams then traded punts on four consecutive drives before the Sun Devils broke through midway through the second quarter. A third-down catch by Melquan Stovall kept the drive alive, and three plays later, Cam Skattebo punched it in from a yard out to give ASU a 14-7 lead.

Late in the first half, Colorado would even the score. Aided by a questionable roughing the passer call, the Buffaloes moved to the ASU 16-yard line before Sanders scrambled for the score with under one minute left.

On the kickoff, Colorado’s Demouy Kennedy was flagged for a personal foul to give ASU good starting field position, and Dillingham showed the same aggressive playcalling streak that has become his trademark. Bourguet connected with Xavier Guillory for a 22-yard gain to get into Colorado territory, and he later scrambled to the Colorado 15 to set up a Dario Longhetto field goal that gave ASU a 17-14 halftime edge.

Both defenses bent but did not break in the third quarter, with neither team scoring. Late in the quarter, Colorado got moving with some accurate throws by Sanders and a personal foul on ASU linebacker Caleb McCullough. On the third play of the fourth quarter, Sanders hit Javon Antonio on a slant for a 9-yard touchdown to give the Buffaloes a 21-17 lead.

ASU went three-and-out on their next possession, and the punt by Ian Hershey was returned 51 yards by Weaver to set Colorado up at the Sun Devil 25-yard line. But a strong stand, including a sack by Green, forced Colorado to settle for a field goal to keep it a one-score game at 24-17.

The Sun Devils looked like they would cut into that lead quickly. A 26-yard reception by Guillory immediately got ASU into Colorado territory, but a sack of Bourguet later in the drive would ultimately derail the progress and force ASU into a 52-yard field goal attempt, which was blocked by Colorado’s Carter Stoutmire.

“We were able to drive up and down the field the whole game but didn’t capitalize like we wanted to,” said Bourguet.

Now with a chance to put the game out of reach with just over six minutes left, Colorado was stymied by a the Sun Devil defense to force a punt that Stovall fair caught at the ASU 6-yard line with just 3:26 left.

Bourguet went to work. Three yards to Skattebo. Nine yards to Gio Sanders. Then a big gain of 30 by Badger. Methodically, the veteran quarterback led ASU down the field.

“Lot of empty, a lot of quick game, and Trenton was just a distributor,” Dillingham said. “Our guys were feeling the zones and getting open with some option routes.”

With under one minute left from the Colorado 15, Bourguet lofted a ball to Omeire. The 6-foot-4 receiver turned, jumped, and made the touchdown catch. The extra point tied the game with 50 seconds left.

Another tough loss with a late error coming back to haunt them. But what a clutch drive for the offense. pic.twitter.com/QHktjqePU1 — Brad Denny (@BDenny29) October 8, 2023

“Going out of that timeout, I told (Omeire), ‘One-on-one, let’s do it,’” said Bourguet. They did it.

“It was a good drive. I’m proud of those guys for responding,” said Dillingham. “We were in a similar situation last week, and we didn’t get that done. So to respond in that scenario and drive down the field was a positive.”

The good vibes were short-lived. On the first play of the ensuing drive, Sanders took advantage of a coverage breakdown to hit Antonio for a 43-yard gain. Three plays later, with nine seconds left, Alejandro Mata kicked the game-winning field goal from 43 yards out.

The Critical Moment

Last week against Cal, ASU gained possession late after a crucial fourth down stop by the defense, needing at least a field goal to stay alive. They ultimately turned the ball over on downs.

In a similar situation this week, Bourguet and the Sun Devil offense got it done with the touchdown. But in an ill-timed role reversal of the season’s trend, it was the ASU defense that let the team down. Javon Antonio slipped through the coverage and got the Buffaloes immediately into field goal range.

In a season of gut punch moments, this may have been the stiffest.

😱 QB @ShedeurSanders ➡️ WR Javon Antonio (@7asavage).



43yds. CU into FG range tied 24-24. pic.twitter.com/96GSKmU8Gn — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) October 8, 2023

The Offense

Since taking over the playcalling duties from offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin three games ago, Dillingham’s offense has been better, and Saturday continued an upward―if uneven―trendline. ASU gained 392 yards, averaged five yards per play, and made more explosive plays in the passing game than they have all season.

“We have a lot of great weapons, and the line did a great job of keeping me pretty clean,” Bourguet said. “It’s finding the playmakers and getting the ball in their hands, really playing that point guard feel.”

Part of the lean into the run game was predicated on the current state of the offensive line and struggles in the run game. Lead back Cam Skattebo was battled injuries and an illness this week, and he was used in a limited capacity (Dillingham: “We couldn’t use him like a lead dog like we could.”) ASU rushed for just 57 yards on 29 attempts.

“Right now, we’re struggling to run the ball in general,” Dillingham said. “How do we play to our player’s strengths? I’ve always been a guy who runs the ball, but I’m not going to be stubborn at the same time. Right now, our player’s strengths are (Badger) is getting the ball in space. Trenton is facilitating the quick game. O-line is, get the ball out quick and protect us a little bit.”

Badger put together his best game as a Sun Devil. He tallied a career-best 12 catches for 134 yards. Guillory rebounded from a quiet showing against Cal with six catches for 41 yards, and Stovall added five for 32. Star tight end Jalin Conyers saw limited snaps and just one target, as Dillingham said he battled an illness that kept him out of multiple practices this week. Omeire, working his way back into a contributing role, made the night’s biggest play with the late touchdown catch.

“He’s a great big body to have out there,” said Bourguet of Omeire. “A mismatch out wide.”

The biggest issue for the Sun Devils on offense remains the injury-ravaged line. Playing just two opening day starters, the unit, like last week, had early success early but wore down as the game went on. After not surrendering a sack in the first half, they gave up five in the second.

“Our O-line battled. We were really going in with five-and-a-half, six guys that we wanted to play in the rotation,” Dillingham said. “You want to play eight, normally.”

Those struggles in the trenches kept the offense from putting together a consistent attack.

“That second quarter, third quarter lull, that really came back to hurt us,” Bourguet said.

ASU’s playmaker talent and Dillingham’s playcalling continue to flash their potential, but until the line play improves, the unit will likely remain a boom-or-bust proposition.

The Defense

It needs to be said: ASU has a good defense. The team has relied on them all season long to keep them in games, and they’ve been up to the task. But their tendency to have a lapse in a key moment is keeping them from their potential. Part of that is that injuries have knocked out key players. Part of that is players continuing to get comfortable in a new defense. And part of that is the team learning how to win.

“Our defense played really well all night. We held them to 295 yards on 72 plays. We outgained them by 100 yards. We were better in third- and fourth-down situations,” said Dillingham. “But none of that matters. What matters is when the game is on the line. What matters are the biggest plays of the game.”

Facing one of the most explosive passing attacks in the nation, the Sun Devils held up well, limiting Sanders to 239 yards passing. ASU was able to generate consistent pressure throughout the game, racking up five sacks and six quarterback hurries.

“We had a gameplan coming in to be active and get after him today,” said defensive end Prince Dorbah, who had 2.5 of the sacks. “We just told ourselves that no matter what, this game does not define us. Just go out there and do what we do, play football.”

“They’re a five-step team, and we had a good beat on when they were going to five-step, in terms of down and distances,” Dillingham said. “I thought Coach Ward was putting our guys in good situations to attack when they were in their five-step world.”

ASU also held the Buffaloes in check on the ground, giving up just 56 yards on 30 attempts. But until the key mistakes in the key moments are eliminated, the jump from “good” to “great” will have to wait.

“Towards the end, there were little things that we need to harp on in order to get there more consistently,” Green said.

The Top 3

Here are three Sun Devils who stood out against Colorado.

DE Prince Dorbah: 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in the Texas transfer’s best game of his career.

WR Elijhah Badger: With Dillingham scheming to get the ball to his best playmakers, Badger continues to show he’s one of the best in the Pac-12.

P Ian Hershey: With punter Josh Carlson out due to a foot injury, the walk-on transfer from Idaho State had a good showing in helping ASU flip the field. Three of his six kicks were pinned inside the 20. “That was great, being able to pin them,” Dillingham said.

The Question: What needs to happen to turn “almost” into “did” for the Devils?

Dillingham is still just six games into his rebuilding effort at ASU. Given the state of the program that he inherited, it will take a few years to see if he can deliver on his promise to make ASU a contender. Step one, though, is turning these close losses into wins. It’s a process that Dillingham has been through before.

“I’ve been in this exact scenario. Year one, taking over a program, you just can’t find out how to win,” Dillingham said, referring to his stint at Florida State. He spent two years there in 2020 and 2021 as head coach Mike Norvell’s offensive coordinator, as the Seminoles went a combined 8-13. They are now No. 5 in the AP poll.

The massive roster turnover means things are still coming together and players and finding their footing in the schemes. Injuries are also a clear reason for the struggles. Dillingham says that they are currently playing without “nine or 10″ projected starters from the start of the season. But he has also often said that “no one cares about your circumstance.” Whoever is in has to meet the standard, and that is something that will be evaluated.

“The last two weeks, we’ve played winning football,” said Dillingham. “We’ve won every category, but we haven’t won the game. We really got to look at why, and what guys should be on the field when the game is on the line. That’s another thing we got to look at.”

While fans may be getting impatient with the flirtations with victory and the ultimate rejection of defeat, it’s important to factor in that it remains very early in the rebuilding process. If these same issues are plaguing ASU a year from now, that’s a cause for concern. For now, the focus is on getting better each week.

“We’re playing winning football, but we’re not winning which means we’re very, very close, and you don’t know when it’s going to click,” Dillingham said. “But when it clicks, we’re ready for it because we’re playing significantly better football than we did at the start of the year.”

The Next Step

Saturday’s game caps the first half of the season for the Sun Devils and the team will attempt to heal up over their bye week. ASU returns to action with a tough road test on Oct. 21 in Seattle against Washington, who entered this week ranked No. 7 in the AP poll.

The Extra Points

ASU now has 18 sacks on the season through six games, one more than they did in all of last season.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.