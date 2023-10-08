Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are dead after a shooting was reported at a home in a north Phoenix neighborhood on Sunday morning. The active police situation continues after police say “possible hazards” were found inside the house. According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near 40th Street and Sweetwater Avenue, north of Cactus Road.

Officers arrived at the scene they found a man dead in a car in the driveway of the home who appeared to have been shot. The woman who had called the police came out of the home and told the officers her husband, 54-year-old Preston Windus, was dead inside, police say. She told police that her 19-year-old son, Daniel Windus, had shot him.

Arizona’s Family news crews were on the scene and spotted one officer pointing a rifle at the home. Investigators say other “possible hazards” were inside the house, residents were asked to avoid the area, and nearby homes were evacuated. The bomb squad was called to respond but found no device.

Investigators say Preston Windus was shot and killed by his 19-year-old son, who afterward walked outside and into the vehicle, where he turned the firearm on himself. The investigation remains active as detectives continue to sift through evidence and await the findings from the Office of the Medical Examiner.

