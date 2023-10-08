Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Father, son dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix, police say

Investigators say other “possible hazards” were inside the house, so the scene remains active. Residents are asked to avoid the area.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are dead after a shooting was reported at a home in a north Phoenix neighborhood on Sunday morning. The active police situation continues after police say “possible hazards” were found inside the house. According to Phoenix police, a shooting call was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home near 40th Street and Sweetwater Avenue, north of Cactus Road.

Officers arrived at the scene they found a man dead in a car in the driveway of the home who appeared to have been shot. The woman who had called the police came out of the home and told the officers her husband, 54-year-old Preston Windus, was dead inside, police say. She told police that her 19-year-old son, Daniel Windus, had shot him.

Arizona’s Family news crews were on the scene and spotted one officer pointing a rifle at the home. Investigators say other “possible hazards” were inside the house, residents were asked to avoid the area, and nearby homes were evacuated. The bomb squad was called to respond but found no device.

Investigators say Preston Windus was shot and killed by his 19-year-old son, who afterward walked outside and into the vehicle, where he turned the firearm on himself. The investigation remains active as detectives continue to sift through evidence and await the findings from the Office of the Medical Examiner.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River landfill fire
after eventually pleading guilty, the judge sentenced Tangela Parker to 20 to 25 years in prison.
North Carolina woman who spent months on the run in Arizona sentenced for murder of coworker

Latest News

The Tonto National Forest urges the public to stay away from Forest Road 402 as crews respond.
Sugar Fire burns roughly 10 acres near Fort McDowell
Tempe police were called to a stabbing near Elliot Road and South Priest Drive.
Woman seriously injured after stabbing in Tempe
Meet Vulture City's blacksmith in the old ghost town.
Arizona Highways TV - 10/08/23 Wickenburg, Ariz. Part 4
Kay El Bar Guest Ranch is the oldest continuously operating dude ranch in the U.S.
Arizona Highways TV - 10/08/23 Part 2 - Wickenburg, Ariz.
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says Ogawa shot two brothers who were in Arizona on a...
2 brothers flown to Flagstaff hospital after shooting in Seligman; suspect arrested