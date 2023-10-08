Arizona Diamondbacks slam the Dodgers in L.A. to take game 1 of NLDS, 11-2

LOS ANGELES, CA (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Diamondbacks went to Los Angeles for game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday. Clayton Kershaw took the mound for the Dodgers, and the D-backs batters wasted no time with lead-off Ketel Marte smacking a double off Kershaw’s first pitch. Things quickly spun out of control for Kershaw, with the first four batters getting four hits in a row to start the game. Then Gabriel Moreno popped a 3-run shot out of the park. In the 1st inning, with only one out and Arizona up 6-0, Kershaw was pulled. Emmet Sheehan took over for the struggling Dodgers.

Corbin Carroll crushed his second postseason home run 421 feet into the right-field bleachers in the second inning with no outs. The 2nd inning ended with the D-backs up 9-0. They went into the 7th with the D-backs still up 9-0. Then Alek Thomas hit a yak-bomb in the top of the 7th to put the Diamondbacks up 10-0.

The Diamondback’s defense was solid, with Merrill Kelly on the mound for 6 1/3 innings, holding the Dodgers to 3 hits. Joe Mantiply took over and continued to shut out Dodger batters to wrap up the 7th. Miguel Castro was called in to start the 8th.

Tommy Pham sliced a shot over the wall down the right field line just inside the foul pole to put the Diamondback’s 11th run on the board. The Dodgers finally put some runs up, scoring 2 to close out the 8th.

Louis Frias came up in the 9th to finish off the Dodgers with an 11-2 win to take game one in the NLDS. The Dodgers were held to only four hits.

Game two of the NLDS will see the Diamondbacks face the Dodgers on Monday in Los Angeles at 6:07 p.m.

