Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Average temps set to return to Phoenix-area

First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 10/08/23
First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 10/08/23(Arizona's Family)
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are tracking a warm day for the Valley this Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 90s, which is back above the average of 93 for this time of the year. We are also tracking some clouds for the early afternoon, but no winds.

We are tracking a 30% chance for rain for the high country in areas like Payson, Prescott, Sedona, Flagstaff, and Pine for Sunday afternoon. These systems have the chance to produce strong wind gusts. The rain chances decreased to 10% on Monday.

The area of high pressure, which is giving the Valley above-average temperatures, will leave Tuesday evening, allowing highs to drop back to average by the end of the week. This means the first half of the week will be in the upper 90s, and on Wednesday, highs will be in the low 90s into next weekend. Lows will be back into the 60s Thursday into next weekend.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River landfill fire
after eventually pleading guilty, the judge sentenced Tangela Parker to 20 to 25 years in prison.
North Carolina woman who spent months on the run in Arizona sentenced for murder of coworker

Latest News

Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 5 p.m. for Sunday, 10/8/2023.
Average temps return to metro Phoenix
First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 10/08/23
Above normal temps but still a nice week ahead in Arizona
First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 10/08/23
It's 90s week in the Phoenix area
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9 p.m. for Saturday, 10/7/2023.
Warm weather leads to cooler temps for metro Phoenix