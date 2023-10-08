Arizona Jewish community reacts to Israel-Hamas War

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As tensions continue to build in the Middle East, those part of the local Jewish community in Arizona said they are devastated by the Israel-Hamas war.

Saturday is a major Jewish holiday and Sabbath, which they said makes the attack all the more difficult to process. Mayor Kate Gallego tweeted that police are stepping up patrols near synagogues in Phoenix in response to the attack.

On a joyous Jewish holiday, terror took over Israel early Saturday morning. “Deeply painful, ugly expression. Unprovoked barbaric attack upon a civilian population,” said Richard Hirschhaut. He is the Los Angeles director of the American Jewish Committee. He said this surprise attack was horrible.

The Iranian-backed Hamas militant group invaded parts of Israel by land, sea, and air, killing hundreds and hurting at least 1,500. Many Israelis were also kidnapped. The terrorist organization used guns, grenades, bomb-dropping drones, and rockets in the ambush. “This very, very dark day stands as Israel’s 9/11,” said Hirschhaut.

Israel declared war on Hamas, responding with air strikes that killed more than 200 and injured at least 1,700 people in Palestine’s Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces is urging people in Gaza to leave their homes as further military operations are expected.

Hirschhaut said the country has a right to defend itself. “The sanctity of life reigns supreme, and so that will be the challenge for the Israeli government and Israeli defense forces,” said Hirschhaut.

Sarah Kader is the community manager of the Anti-Defamation League of Arizona. “Our hearts are broken today,” she said. She worries about the potential local impacts of this attack in the Middle East. “The data shows over time that when something does happen in Israel, antisemitic rhetoric and threats can and do increase in the United States,” said Kader.

The Arizona ADL is monitoring any potential antisemitic threats that pop up locally in the coming days and is in touch with local law enforcement and legislators. In the meantime, this conflict is far from over in the Middle East.

