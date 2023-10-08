Your Life
Arizona Cardinals lose to Cincinnati Bengals, 34-20

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Cardinals added another loss to their season when they faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday afternoon. After a devastating loss to the 49ers last weekend, the Red Birds were hoping for a win. However, the Cardinals again fell short, losing to the Bengals 34-20.

The Cardinals couldn’t fight off the Bengals in the first quarter and failed to score any points. The Bengals got a touchdown and a field goal, grabbing an early lead at 10-0.

The Bengals had a 10-point lead going into the second quarter, and the Cardinals came back strong. Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs passed the ball to wide receiver Marquise Brown, who scored the team’s first touchdown just minutes into the start of the second quarter. But the Red Birds weren’t done. Dobbs then passed to tight end Zach Ertz, who scored another touchdown, and the Cardinals took the lead, 14-10. The Cardinals held this lead until the last minute when Bengal’s Cam Taylor Britt intercepted Dobbs’ throw for a pick-six for the team, putting the Bengals back in the lead, 17-14.

The Bengals struck early in the third quarter when Joe Burrow passed to receiver Ja’Marr Chase for a 63-yard touchdown within the first two minutes of the second half, putting the score at 24-14. Cardinals rookie running back Emari Demercado made an 11-yard touchdown, the first in his NFL career, tightening the score 24-20. The Red Birds caught a break when Cardinals Safety K’von Wallace intercepted a pass from Burrow at the end of the third quarter.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw a pass to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who scored a touchdown, giving their team an 11-point lead over the Cardinals, 31-20 in the fourth quarter. The Bengals scored a field goal and intercepted the Cardinals to hold onto their big lead and ultimately take the game.

The Cardinals will travel to California to take on the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday at 1:25 p.m.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

