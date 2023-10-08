Above normal temps but still a nice week ahead in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Sunday everyone! Thanks to high pressure, temperatures will once again be warmer than normal.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is 92 degrees, but we are expecting a high of 98 degrees in Phoenix. The record high for today is 104 degrees, set back in 1987. Winds will be lighter this morning compared to yesterday afternoon.

With just enough moisture in place across the state, it is possible to see some isolated light showers or thunderstorms in the higher terrain of the state this afternoon, and we will see an increase in clouds across the valley. Temperatures will hang out in the upper 90s heading into the next work week, but by Wednesday and Thursday, a low-pressure system passing north of the region will bring breezy and cooler conditions, with high temperatures falling to the lower 90s.

