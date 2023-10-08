Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Above normal temps but still a nice week ahead in Arizona

First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 10/08/23
By Holly Bock
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:48 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Sunday everyone! Thanks to high pressure, temperatures will once again be warmer than normal.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is 92 degrees, but we are expecting a high of 98 degrees in Phoenix. The record high for today is 104 degrees, set back in 1987. Winds will be lighter this morning compared to yesterday afternoon.

With just enough moisture in place across the state, it is possible to see some isolated light showers or thunderstorms in the higher terrain of the state this afternoon, and we will see an increase in clouds across the valley. Temperatures will hang out in the upper 90s heading into the next work week, but by Wednesday and Thursday, a low-pressure system passing north of the region will bring breezy and cooler conditions, with high temperatures falling to the lower 90s.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River landfill fire
after eventually pleading guilty, the judge sentenced Tangela Parker to 20 to 25 years in prison.
North Carolina woman who spent months on the run in Arizona sentenced for murder of coworker

Latest News

First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 10/08/23
It's 90s week in the Phoenix area
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9 p.m. for Saturday, 10/7/2023.
Warm weather leads to cooler temps for metro Phoenix
Highs on Sunday will be 97, which is back above the average of 93 for this time of the year.
Warmer weekend leads to cooler weather for metro Phoenix
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 5 p.m. for Saturday, 10/7/2023.
Cooling trend expected for Phoenix-area