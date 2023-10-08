Your Life
2 dead in 2 different overnight crashes in Phoenix

Two people died in two different crashes in Phoenix early Sunday morning.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:13 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people are dead in two separate overnight crashes in Phoenix.

Around 1 a.m., near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road, officers responded to reports of a crash. The police and fire department paramedics found two vehicles involved in the collision. Two people from one vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of them, a man, later died. The driver from the other vehicle ran from the scene and is on the loose. The victim hasn’t been identified.

Around 2 a.m., near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Road, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash. One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene. The area is restricted while police investigate the crash.

It’s unknown if impairment played a factor in either of the accidents.

