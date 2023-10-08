Your Life
2 brothers flown to Flagstaff hospital after shooting in Seligman; suspect arrested

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says Ogawa shot two brothers who were in Arizona on a...
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says Ogawa shot two brothers who were in Arizona on a motorcycle trip from out of state with their friends and family.(Yavapai County Sheriff's Deputy)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two brothers are in a Flagstaff hospital Saturday after being shot by a man at a gas station in Seligman, halfway between Kingman and Flagstaff on Interstate 40.

A 911 caller reported that two people had been shot, and the shooter was still at the gas station, appearing to be reloading his firearm in his vehicle. Nearby Department of Public Safety troopers drove to the scene and found the alleged shooter, Vincent Ogawa of Seligman, in his vehicle. He was taken into custody.

Yavapai County deputies learned that the two brothers were from out of state. They were with several friends and family on a motorcycle trip when they stopped at the Shell gas station in Seligman. One of the bikes had mechanical issues, and the two brothers pushed the motorcycle toward the station. Deputies say Ogawa was sitting on a bench, got up and approached them. There was a heated argument between the men, and Ogawa pulled out a gun and fired three times, deputies said.

YCSO deputies said Ogawa and two brothers don’t know each other and have never met before the gas station. The brothers are in stable condition, YCSO said.

