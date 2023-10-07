Woman managing D-backs minor league team says first year was a success

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Ronnie Gajownik became the first woman to manage a team in the High-A level of the minor leagues this year. The Arizona Diamondbacks announced the historic hire last winter and Gajownik became the manager of the Hillsboro Hops.

The season wrapped up a few weeks ago, and Gajownik has spent the past month or so traveling with her wife across the United States to spend time with family. She’s had time to reflect on being the skipper of the team in Oregon. “I miss a lot of the people I was seeing day in and day out,” she said. “It was a really great season. You know there are always going to be ups and downs with your job but there were a lot of ups and a lot of people there to support me and help me out through the not-so-great days.”

The Hops finished the second half of the season under .500, but they had some prospects improve and were called up to other minor league teams. Some of the players spoke to local media and said they respected Gajownik as their manager. “It was cool to read those words from a player because, at the end of the day, you know the players are the ones that 100 percent matter,” she said.

She also enjoyed the Hops fans and relationships with people who cheer on the team. Gajownik says one of her favorite memories is the home games with passionate fans. A child named Caesar Hernandez was at most of the home games and some away games. The Hops brought him onto the field before a game for batting practice and wanted to meet her. She was able to take pictures with the boy and his family. “He’d go, ‘Hey Coach Ronnie,’ really cute little kid,” said Gajownik.

Gajownik knows she is one of the few women in pro baseball and is opening a door for other women. Each year, more women get into coaching and management in Major League Baseball. Gajownik isn’t sure where she will be next year, but she knows she has what it takes to be a professional baseball manager. “I’ve done a good job and you know the conversations will be had when they need to be had. I think they are a little busy right now with the postseason and I am 100% OK with that.”

Gajownik says she wants to return to the D-backs organization next season. She will likely find out in the next month or so what her next move will be.

