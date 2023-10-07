Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman dead after 3-vehicle crash in Bullhead City

The driver of the vehicle with the woman who died is cooperating with Bullhead City Police, the...
The driver of the vehicle with the woman who died is cooperating with Bullhead City Police, the Bullhead City Fire Department said.(File image courtesy: Bullhead City Police Dept.)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after a fiery accident Friday afternoon in Bullhead City. The city’s fire department said on its Facebook that around 1:15 p.m., emergency crews were called to a three-vehicle accident on Highway 95 near Retail Way.

There, they found a Hyundai Accent, a Nissan Rouge and a Honda Accord involved in a crash. The department said that the Hyundai, driven by a man with a female passenger, had rear-ended the Nissan while it was at a red light. The collision pushed the Nissan into the Honda.

During the crash, the Hyundai caught fire, which spread to the Nissan. The department said a passerby helped the woman in the Hyundai out of the car before it went into flames. The woman was taken to a hospital but did not survive her injuries. No one else was injured in the crash. The driver of the Hyundai is cooperating with the Bullhead City Police Department. An investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River landfill fire
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Robert Tintinger shows where he wanted the solar panels on the ground.
Goodyear homeowner responsible for $40K solar loan he claims he doesn’t owe
after eventually pleading guilty, the judge sentenced Tangela Parker to 20 to 25 years in prison.
North Carolina woman who spent months on the run in Arizona sentenced for murder of coworker

Latest News

The boy was transported to a Phoenix-area hospital after he was hit by a car in Yuma Friday...
Boy flown to Phoenix hospital in critical condition after being hit by car in Yuma
Palestinians inspect the rubble of a building after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike, in...
Arizona politicians react to surprise attack by Hamas on Israel
A Phoenix middle schooler was booked on felony charges in August after alleged threats to shoot...
Phoenix police find gun at middle schooler’s home after school shooting threats
Phoenix police searched a middle schooler's room and found a gun after learning about threats...
Phoenix police prevented a school shooting in August