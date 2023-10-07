Woman dead after 3-vehicle crash in Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after a fiery accident Friday afternoon in Bullhead City. The city’s fire department said on its Facebook that around 1:15 p.m., emergency crews were called to a three-vehicle accident on Highway 95 near Retail Way.

There, they found a Hyundai Accent, a Nissan Rouge and a Honda Accord involved in a crash. The department said that the Hyundai, driven by a man with a female passenger, had rear-ended the Nissan while it was at a red light. The collision pushed the Nissan into the Honda.

During the crash, the Hyundai caught fire, which spread to the Nissan. The department said a passerby helped the woman in the Hyundai out of the car before it went into flames. The woman was taken to a hospital but did not survive her injuries. No one else was injured in the crash. The driver of the Hyundai is cooperating with the Bullhead City Police Department. An investigation is ongoing.

