Tempe police searching for sexual assault suspect who broke into home

Tempe Police released this photo of the suspect.
Tempe Police released this photo of the suspect.(Tempe Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:06 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are searching for a suspect who entered a Tempe home and sexually assaulted a victim on Friday morning.

Around 3 a.m., Tempe police were called to a possible burglary at a home near University and McClintock drives. Police say the suspect somehow entered the home and sexually assaulted someone inside.

The suspect ran away from the scene before police arrived, and officers searched the area. The Tempe Police Criminal Investigations Bureau is actively investigating the case. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.

