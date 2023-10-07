Your Life
Southbound I-17 closed due to deadly wrong-way crash in north Phoenix

The collision happened on Interstate 17 near Dove Valley Road.
The collision happened on Interstate 17 near Dove Valley Road.(ADOT)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 6:03 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The southbound lanes of a busy north Phoenix freeway are shut down due to a deadly crash early Saturday morning. According to DPS troopers, a wrong way driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on Interstate 17 near Dove Valley Road before crashing into another vehicle just before 4 a.m. Troopers confirmed one person is dead and two others are seriously hurt.

Traffic is being diverted off Dove Valley Road. Drivers should expect delays and find alternate routes. There is no estimated time to reopen the southbound lanes. The northbound lanes aren’t affected by the collision. For traffic updates, click or tap here.

