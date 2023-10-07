Your Life
Phoenix police find gun at middle schooler’s home after school shooting threats

Phoenix police searched a middle schooler's room and found a gun after learning about threats to shoot students at his school.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:49 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police may have stopped a school shooting in August after searching a student’s home and finding a gun.

Edited body-cam video from late August posted on a Phoenix Police Department social media account shows at least three officers searching a middle schooler’s room. The video starts with them in front of the room closet, with one officer taking a photo of a handgun case. Another officer can be seen picking up the case and placing it on a bed to open.

Opening the case reveals a handgun and a magazine with bullets. The captions in the video say the middle schooler had been threatening to shoot students at his school. According to the video, the middle schooler was booked on a felony charge.

The video then ends by warning that the department has zero tolerance for guns at school.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

