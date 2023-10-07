Your Life
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party

A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for dancing. (Source: WAFB)
By Miranda Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WALKER, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A mother in Louisiana says school administrators have wronged her daughter by taking away school privileges for dancing at a private party.

“I was physically there watching her do it. If I would have thought it was inappropriate in any way, I would have corrected my child,” said mother Rachel Timonet.

Timonet said a fun homecoming weekend cost Walker High School senior Kaylee Timonet a high-achieving scholarship and her title as a member of student government.

According to Timonet, the school’s punishment against her daughter came shortly after a video of her dancing with friends at the private venue was posted online.

“If it was something that she did on school grounds and they called her in and addressed it, that’s fine. But when you address something that somebody is doing because of a personal belief,” Timonet said.

Rachel Timonet believes someone should be held accountable at the school.

School officials said they are looking into the situation, but due to laws protecting student and employee privacy they cannot speak publicly.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

