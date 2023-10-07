Your Life
HUD awards ASU $3 million grant to research housing security, climate and health among Hispanics

The federal government awarded ASU a $3 million grant for researchers to look at the housing crisis and how it's impacting Hispanics.
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:51 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — So many families struggle to find affordable housing in Arizona and now the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will invest millions into research to see why Hispanics are having an even tougher time. To create solutions, you must first identify the problems. The $3 million grant will allow Arizona State University to open a new center to address the interconnected issues of housing security, climate and health.

The Arizona Research Center for Housing Equity and Sustainability, or ARCHES, aims to do just that. It will be colocated at Arizona State University’s Morrison Institute for Public Policy, housed in the Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions. “We want to help to do research that advances knowledge to help narrow that gap,” said ARCHES principal investigator Deirdre Pfeiffer. “We’re going to be doing research in three different areas related to housing and also showing how these areas are interrelated and interdependent and influence one another.”

Alison Cook-Davis, ARCHES codirector, says there are already issues they know they want to tackle. “While we have a pretty high Hispanic community, the number of households to our homeowners is much lower compared to these white counterparts. So pathways to homeownership is one of the key elements we’ll be looking at,” she said.

Right now, evictions in Maricopa County are close to breaking the all-time record. One of the areas with the most eviction fillings last month was Maryvale, a community where more than 80% of people identify as Hispanic. The median household income is about $38,000. “We’re in this situation right now where we’re seeing the prices of homes going up and up and households incomes are not tracking in terms of going up and up in the same way,” said Davis.

Researchers will also look into climate and health in the arid Southwest. “As heat continues to rise, the energy costs increase also and so there are considerations around quality housing and opportunities for building housing that can counteract some of these negative impacts,” she said.

A lot of the information will be collected through surveys sent out to Hispanic communities. “We really want to be the hub where people can go to get information on research on these topics,” said Pfeiffer.

This will be a three-year project and ARCHES plans to release annual reports to hopefully identify specific areas that need more resources.

