Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Family of Flagstaff man killed on Highway 89A calls for change on year anniversary of death

It's been a year since a man was killed in a crash on the scenic Highway 89A between Sedona and Flagstaff and his family wants the state route improved.
By Mason Carroll
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:09 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Exactly one year ago Friday, a Flagstaff man was hit and killed on Highway 89A and Forest Highlands Drive. Now, that man’s twin sister is gathering signatures to try to make the road safer so what happened to her brother doesn’t happen again.

Megan Dean gathered with family and friends at the memorial site for her brother, which sits just across the street from where he was hit and killed. While it was a difficult day, Megan remembered the kind of man Anthony was. “He moved here to Flagstaff and had been here over 20 years, and he just really found his place and his home here,” Megan said. “Real nature lover, just the most kind person you’ll ever meet.”

Anthony was always active and spent his time rock climbing, playing disc golf, snowboarding and doing every other sport available in the high country.

He also loved riding his motorcycle and was riding it North on the 89A when he crashed with a car, killing him. “Last year was probably the worst night of my life,” Megan said. “The DPS troopers showed up at our house in Tempe to let me know what happened, and it was just like “woowf” obviously one of the hardest things we’ve ever dealt with. I, on a mission right away personally, what can we do to make a change.”

Since the crash, Megan talked to Anthony’s friends and Forest Highlands Drive community residents. She said they tell her this road is known for crashes. The speed limit is 55, but people often go much faster. There are also no warning signs, just the Forest Highlands street sign. “Just really frustrating that a life could have been saved if the roads were a bit safer,” she said.

ADOT representatives said the intersection follows modern safety standards, and a federal project recently improved that stretch of highway.

Megan wants ADOT to lower the speed limit or add a sign to warn drivers. So far, she’s gathered more than 300 signatures, hoping to see the change happen. “The more people I’ve reached out to and the Forest Highlands community specifically, I think we all believe that something can be changed and that it’s worth it to make a change here so nobody else’s lives are taken.”

She hopes to gather more signatures so they can then take those to ADOT and see changes made for her brother. ADOT said community members can always reach out with concerns and suggestions.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River landfill fire
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
after eventually pleading guilty, the judge sentenced Tangela Parker to 20 to 25 years in prison.
North Carolina woman who spent months on the run in Arizona sentenced for murder of coworker

Latest News

New video, which Arizona's Family didn't obtain due to the price, shows Kari Lake and Rep....
Clash between Kari Lake, Rep. Ruben Gallego over border at Sky Harbor
It's been a year since a man was killed in a crash on the scenic Highway 89A between Sedona and...
New push to make state Route 89A after man killed in crash
Police say a man broke into a house in central Phoenix and the homeowner shot and killed him.
Phoenix homeowner shoots, kills intruder, police say
One of the areas with the most eviction fillings last month was Maryvale.
HUD awards ASU $3 million grant to research housing security, climate and health among Hispanics