Family of Flagstaff man killed on Highway 89A calls for change on year anniversary of death

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Exactly one year ago Friday, a Flagstaff man was hit and killed on Highway 89A and Forest Highlands Drive. Now, that man’s twin sister is gathering signatures to try to make the road safer so what happened to her brother doesn’t happen again.

Megan Dean gathered with family and friends at the memorial site for her brother, which sits just across the street from where he was hit and killed. While it was a difficult day, Megan remembered the kind of man Anthony was. “He moved here to Flagstaff and had been here over 20 years, and he just really found his place and his home here,” Megan said. “Real nature lover, just the most kind person you’ll ever meet.”

Anthony was always active and spent his time rock climbing, playing disc golf, snowboarding and doing every other sport available in the high country.

He also loved riding his motorcycle and was riding it North on the 89A when he crashed with a car, killing him. “Last year was probably the worst night of my life,” Megan said. “The DPS troopers showed up at our house in Tempe to let me know what happened, and it was just like “woowf” obviously one of the hardest things we’ve ever dealt with. I, on a mission right away personally, what can we do to make a change.”

Since the crash, Megan talked to Anthony’s friends and Forest Highlands Drive community residents. She said they tell her this road is known for crashes. The speed limit is 55, but people often go much faster. There are also no warning signs, just the Forest Highlands street sign. “Just really frustrating that a life could have been saved if the roads were a bit safer,” she said.

ADOT representatives said the intersection follows modern safety standards, and a federal project recently improved that stretch of highway.

Megan wants ADOT to lower the speed limit or add a sign to warn drivers. So far, she’s gathered more than 300 signatures, hoping to see the change happen. “The more people I’ve reached out to and the Forest Highlands community specifically, I think we all believe that something can be changed and that it’s worth it to make a change here so nobody else’s lives are taken.”

She hopes to gather more signatures so they can then take those to ADOT and see changes made for her brother. ADOT said community members can always reach out with concerns and suggestions.

