Breezy Saturday morning with warmer than normal temps this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Saturday everyone! Temperatures will trend warmer than normal to kick our weekend off.

Expect a high temperature of around 101 in Phoenix. The average temperature today for this time of the year is 93 degrees, and the record is 104 degrees, set back in 1991. Temperatures will fall into the upper 90s by Sunday afternoon but will stay warmer than normal thanks to high pressure dominating the weather pattern.

The morning will start off breezy in the valley, with stronger winds in southern Arizona. Gusts to 25-30 mph are possible in Phoenix. There is also a slight chance for showers and storms to develop in southern and northern Arizona today in the higher terrain. By next week, a trough will move to the north of the region and bring breezy conditions midweek, but also cool temperatures Wednesday, when temperatures will drop to the lower 90s by Wednesday.

