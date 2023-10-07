Boy flown to Phoenix hospital in critical condition after being hit by car in Yuma

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A boy in Yuma is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car Friday night.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said that around 8:40 p.m., the boy was running west on 24th Street, crossing Avenue B at an unmarked crosswalk when he was struck by a car going south on Avenue B. The boy had to be flown to a Phoenix-area hospital. Deputies said the collision is under investigation and that alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor.

