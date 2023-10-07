Your Life
Board disciplines Phoenix OBGYN for multiple allegations, including pulling gun on protesters

Dr. Ronald Yunis received six months probation.
Dr. Ronald Yunis received six months probation.(Arizona's Family/Apologia Studios)
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:31 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix OB-GYN has learned his punishment for multiple incidents, including where he pointed a gun at anti-abortion protesters several years ago. The Arizona Medical Board sentenced on Friday Dr. Ronald Yunis to six months probation.

The most high-profile incident was when Dr. Yunis was leaving the Acacia Women’s Center in Phoenix in October 2019, and he pulled out a gun while in his car and pointed it at pro-life protesters. He then pointed it at the protesters as he drove away. The incident was caught on camera, and he was later arrested. Yunis pleaded guilty in 2021 in criminal court and was sentenced to two years probation and counseling.

While the Board was investigating his medical records, they came across other wrongdoings in his medical practice, which is part of its punishment. The most serious was when he performed baby flips on five patients in his office instead of at a hospital, which the board found dangerous. The paperwork also said he didn’t use a vacuum and forceps properly and didn’t use the correct antibiotics for an infection of the placenta.

