Arizona solar users could have their savings reduced

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The financial benefits of using solar might soon be taking a hit here in Arizona. “We are very concerned for what this will mean for the more than 250,000 Arizonans who already have solar,” said Adrian Keller, the Solar United Neighbors Arizona Program Director.

The Arizona Corporation Commission will meet next week to discuss the state’s current policies for solar users. The way it works right now in Arizona is that if you have solar panels and your panels provide more energy than you use, that extra energy can go toward the grid, and in return, you get credit toward your energy bill. This credit system already took a hit in 2017 when the corporation commission cut how much credit customers get and allowed utility companies to cut their credit by 10% every year.

Pro-solar nonprofits like Solar United Neighbors are worried they could cut the credit system even more or get rid of it altogether. “If we move to a system where homeowners are no longer compensated at an adequate rate for solar production, we are going to see significantly fewer people going solar in the future,” said Keller.

Arizona’s Family spoke to solar homeowners, like John Baer in Phoenix. He said the savings led him to invest in panels in the first place, especially since he works from home. “Start saving a little bit of money as far as not paying a big electric bill every summer for a couple months when sun is abundant, and we have no tree cover,” said Baer. He feels homeowners like him who have switched to solar, spending tens of thousands of dollars installing the panels, could lose money if the savings are cut. This could push future potential solar customers away.

