Arizona politicians react to surprise attack by Hamas on Israel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The surprise attack early Saturday morning by the Hamas militant group in Gaza on Israel during the major Jewish holiday has several Arizona politicians expressing support for the U.S. ally.

So far, at least 100 people in Israel have been killed in the attack when thousands of missiles were launched into the country, with hundreds wounded, according to Israel’s national rescue service. In response, Israel conducted airstrikes in central Gaza City, destroying a 14-story residential tower that officials say held Hamas offices, killing 198 people and wounding at least 1,610 people, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Arizona politicians have expressed support for Israel while condemning Hamas. Those is support include Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Sen. Mark Kelly, Rep. Ruben Gallego, Rep. Greg Stanton, Rep. David Schweikert and Rep. Andy Biggs.

I condemn the unprovoked terrorist attacks by Hamas against innocent Israeli citizens in the strongest terms possible.



I stand with Israel and my thoughts are with the victims and their families. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) October 7, 2023

This is a horrific, unprovoked attack against our ally by Hamas terrorists.



The U.S. must stand with Israel as it defends itself and protects its people. — Rep. Greg Stanton (@RepGregStanton) October 7, 2023

These attacks by Hamas against Israel were heinous and unprovoked.



My thoughts are with the families of those killed, injured, and captured.



I strongly condemn these attacks. The United States remains unwavering in our support for Israel and their right to self-defense. — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) October 7, 2023

I strongly condemn the unprovoked attacks coordinated by Hamas terrorists against Israel, our strongest ally in the Middle East. The United States must stand on the side of freedom and offer unwavering support for Israel as they fight to defend their homeland. 🇮🇱🇺🇸 — Rep. David Schweikert (@RepDavid) October 7, 2023

America stands with Israel.



I strongly condemn the latest Hamas terrorist attacks and support Israel’s right to self defense.



My thoughts and prayers are with the innocent Israeli victims and their families. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 7, 2023

