Arizona politicians react to surprise attack by Hamas on Israel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The surprise attack early Saturday morning by the Hamas militant group in Gaza on Israel during the major Jewish holiday has several Arizona politicians expressing support for the U.S. ally.
So far, at least 100 people in Israel have been killed in the attack when thousands of missiles were launched into the country, with hundreds wounded, according to Israel’s national rescue service. In response, Israel conducted airstrikes in central Gaza City, destroying a 14-story residential tower that officials say held Hamas offices, killing 198 people and wounding at least 1,610 people, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
Arizona politicians have expressed support for Israel while condemning Hamas. Those is support include Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Sen. Mark Kelly, Rep. Ruben Gallego, Rep. Greg Stanton, Rep. David Schweikert and Rep. Andy Biggs.
