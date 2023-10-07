Your Life
Arizona politicians react to surprise attack by Hamas on Israel

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a building after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike, in...
Palestinians inspect the rubble of a building after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land, and sea and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)(Fatima Shbair | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The surprise attack early Saturday morning by the Hamas militant group in Gaza on Israel during the major Jewish holiday has several Arizona politicians expressing support for the U.S. ally.

So far, at least 100 people in Israel have been killed in the attack when thousands of missiles were launched into the country, with hundreds wounded, according to Israel’s national rescue service. In response, Israel conducted airstrikes in central Gaza City, destroying a 14-story residential tower that officials say held Hamas offices, killing 198 people and wounding at least 1,610 people, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Arizona politicians have expressed support for Israel while condemning Hamas. Those is support include Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Sen. Mark Kelly, Rep. Ruben Gallego, Rep. Greg Stanton, Rep. David Schweikert and Rep. Andy Biggs.

