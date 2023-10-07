Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

ADOT unveils plan to reopen part of State Route 88 northeast of Apache Junction

It would cost $33.5 million which the agency doesn’t have
The changes will restore to safety and sustainability to the highway that is currently unpaved.
The changes will restore to safety and sustainability to the highway that is currently unpaved.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:23 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORTILLA FLAT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Department of Transportation released on Friday details of a $33.5 million project to fix the damaged 5 miles of state Route 88 northeast of Apache Junction. The changes will restore safety and sustainability to the highway that is currently unpaved between Fish Creek Hill Outlook and Apache Lake Marina Road. The agency wants to chip-seal the road surface and widen it to 15 feet in steeper areas. For more safety, crews would add rock bolts to unstable rock surfaces, remove loose and overhanging rocks and place a concrete wall on steep sections.

The stretch of SR 88, known as Apache Trail, has been closed since 2019 when The Woodbury Fire burned in the summer, and then a storm dumped 6 inches of rain onto the burn scar, flooding the area and causing rockslides. ADOT wants to add a drainage system that would accommodate 2.25 inches of rain per hour.

State Route 88 was created in 1904 to give construction access to workers building the Roosevelt Dam. The narrow, winding road cuts through the Superstition Mountains and parts are unpaved. Before it closed, more than 84,000 drivers used the highway per year.

ADOT says it came up with the improvement plan after getting input from hundreds of Arizonans. While the agency has a budget for the project, it doesn’t have the cash right now. ADOT said it’s asking for federal funding. “Subject to funds becoming available, we are proposing improvements that would reduce the chances of future damage from storms and enhance safety for motorists,” said Paul Patane, ADOT multimodal planning division director. “We understand State Route 88′s place in the hearts of many Arizonans and have a recommendation that prioritizes safety and responsible use of taxpayer dollars.”

The next step for the project is to conduct a final design and an extensive environmental study. For the details of the recommended improvements, click/tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River landfill fire
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
after eventually pleading guilty, the judge sentenced Tangela Parker to 20 to 25 years in prison.
North Carolina woman who spent months on the run in Arizona sentenced for murder of coworker

Latest News

Tempe Police released this photo of the suspect.
Tempe police searching for sexual assault suspect who broke into home
The first woman to manage in High-A minor league baseball looks back on the historic season and...
D-backs' female minor league manager reflects on making history
Parents are breathing a sigh of relief after Phoenix Children's struck an insurance deal with...
Phoenix Children's Hospital reaches insurance deal with Aetna
She has enjoyed the Hops fans and relationships with people who cheer on the team.
Woman managing D-backs minor league team says first year was a success
Solar homeowners are worried could lose money if the savings are cut.
Arizona solar users could have their savings reduced