ADOT unveils plan to reopen part of State Route 88 northeast of Apache Junction

TORTILLA FLAT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Department of Transportation released on Friday details of a $33.5 million project to fix the damaged 5 miles of state Route 88 northeast of Apache Junction. The changes will restore safety and sustainability to the highway that is currently unpaved between Fish Creek Hill Outlook and Apache Lake Marina Road. The agency wants to chip-seal the road surface and widen it to 15 feet in steeper areas. For more safety, crews would add rock bolts to unstable rock surfaces, remove loose and overhanging rocks and place a concrete wall on steep sections.

The stretch of SR 88, known as Apache Trail, has been closed since 2019 when The Woodbury Fire burned in the summer, and then a storm dumped 6 inches of rain onto the burn scar, flooding the area and causing rockslides. ADOT wants to add a drainage system that would accommodate 2.25 inches of rain per hour.

State Route 88 was created in 1904 to give construction access to workers building the Roosevelt Dam. The narrow, winding road cuts through the Superstition Mountains and parts are unpaved. Before it closed, more than 84,000 drivers used the highway per year.

ADOT says it came up with the improvement plan after getting input from hundreds of Arizonans. While the agency has a budget for the project, it doesn’t have the cash right now. ADOT said it’s asking for federal funding. “Subject to funds becoming available, we are proposing improvements that would reduce the chances of future damage from storms and enhance safety for motorists,” said Paul Patane, ADOT multimodal planning division director. “We understand State Route 88′s place in the hearts of many Arizonans and have a recommendation that prioritizes safety and responsible use of taxpayer dollars.”

The next step for the project is to conduct a final design and an extensive environmental study. For the details of the recommended improvements, click/tap here.

