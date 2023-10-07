5 women seriously hurt after crash on Loop 101 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- 5 women are seriously hurt after a collision on a Phoenix freeway early Saturday morning. The crash happened on the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 near Thomas Road just after 3 a.m.

Phoenix firefighters say three vehicles were involved in the crash and one caught on fire. Everyone inside the fiery vehicle were able to escape, and crews quickly put out the flames. Five women in their 20s were all rushed to the hospital in critical condition, firefighters say.

The northbound on-ramp at Thomas Road remains closed. For more traffic updates, click or tap here.

