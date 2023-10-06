Warm start to the weekend for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A ridge of high pressure has been bringing us unseasonably hot weather around metro Phoenix. As of 3 p.m., the temperature reached 104 degrees. That’s well above normal but not quite a record. The temperature will come down on Saturday, and by Sunday, we should be in the 90s again as that ridge of high pressure moves away and weekends.

Approaching from the northwest, an area of low pressure will bring us much cooler temperatures next week, with the end of the week running highs in the low-to-mid 90s. That’s about average for this time of year.

In the longer range, it appears we will stay dry for the next couple of weeks, although the temperature will bob up and down as storms pass to the north of Arizona. And remember, even after we drop out of the 100s this time around, we can still pop back up for a day or two through the last weekend of October.

