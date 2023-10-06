Your Life
Toasty day ahead in Phoenix

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5 a.m. Update for Friday, 10/06/23
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:52 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a nice start to the morning in Phoenix, with temps in the 60s and 70s. Get ready for a pretty toasty day in Phoenix on October 6. Highs later this afternoon will climb to 104 degrees, one degree from the record.

High pressure encompassing much of the American West is to blame for the heat. We also have a decaying low-pressure system to the west, which will help bring moisture into the state.

Plan on more cloud cover as we get into this weekend. This will keep our morning lows pretty warm, in the upper 70s and 80s this weekend. The wind will also pick up, with breezy conditions expected in Phoenix and areas to the east for the next couple of mornings.

Twenty-five mph gusts are possible in the Phoenix Metro Saturday morning. We will see a slight chance for some rain in Phoenix on Saturday, but accumulation is not expected. Temps will recede Sunday and into next week. Have a great day!

