Suspect wanted for man’s murder caught at Flagstaff home

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities say a homicide suspect was captured in Flagstaff on Thursday evening. Flagstaff police officers and deputy U.S. Marshals located Darren Ayzie at a home near Butler Ave, off Route 66. Ayzie was wanted for the murder of Jason Maloney, whose body was found earlier this week.

On Sunday, Flagstaff police found Maloney’s body in a car at an apartment complex near 6th Avenue and Center Street, off Route 66. Neighbors say crime isn’t an issue in the neighborhood but were surprised when they witnessed Maloney’s body pulled out of the vehicle. “We weren’t afraid to leave our doors unlocked, but now we watch our kids closely outside, and we lock the doors, and I’m always like if the back door opens, ‘who is it,’” neighbor Debbie Blake said.” We know what happened, so we’re just scared.”

Darren Ayzie is a person of interest in this case, and the police would like to speak to him. They say he is armed and dangerous.

Ayzie is being held at Coconino County Jail for second-degree murder and misconduct involving weapons.

