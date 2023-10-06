Suspect arrested after shooting leaves man hurt in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a north Phoenix shooting that left a man critically hurt earlier this week. On Friday, authorities announced 22-year-old Jalan Vandiver was taken into custody.

On Wednesday, around 11 p.m., Phoenix officers were called near 25th Avenue and Greenway Road after reports of a shooting in the area. Authorities say a man was shot and then taken to a medical facility near 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale. From there, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. He remains in extremely critical condition, investigators say.

Vandiver was booked for aggravated assault. However, if the victim doesn’t survive, police say the charge will be changed.

