Smoldering nearly extinguished following landfill fire on Salt River community

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nearly a week after a landfill fire sparked on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, officials say the smoldering has been nearly extinguished. Authorities confirmed on Friday a majority of the smoldering has been put out, and smoke continues to dissipate.

Crews are now working on clean-up efforts. However, some homeowners in the East Valley and Phoenix area may still smell lingering smoke in the air. Officials say the smell doesn’t pose any dangers to residents’ health. Air quality is still being monitored, and readings within the vicinity are in line with the Environmental Protection Agency health standard. To see the air quality in your area, you can check the AirNow interactive map.

The fire is burning at a landfill on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian community. It's not clear how big the fire is or how it started.

Community officials say the flames were quickly contained to a mound of green waste within the landfill, including lumber, grass and plants. It started on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 30, near the Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road. However, many residents shared concerns about the stench of smoke in their homes.

