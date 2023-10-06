Your Life
10 people displaced after fire at west Phoenix mobile home park

The fire broke out in a mobile home park near 31st Ave. and Buckeye Rd. around 12:15 p.m. Friday.
The fire broke out in a mobile home park near 31st Ave. and Buckeye Rd. around 12:15 p.m. Friday.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:34 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Smoke was visible for miles early Friday afternoon as crews fought a first-alarm fire at a mobile home park in west Phoenix.

Phoenix firefighters were dispatched to a reported mobile home fire near 31st Avenue and Buckeye Road around 12:15 p.m. When crews arrived, additional units were requested. Aerial video from the scene shows several mobile homes and at least one vehicle burned.

Phoenix Fire officials say three mobile homes were involved and that 10 people have been displaced. No injuries have been reported. HAZMAT teams also responded due to a gas line leak.

As of 1:15 p.m., Buckeye Road is closed from 31st to 33rd avenues. Check back for updates.

