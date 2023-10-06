Your Life
Senate candidates Kari Lake and Ruben Gallego publicly clash at Phoenix Sky Harbor

Kari Lake and Ruben Gallego got into a heated debate outside an airport bathroom.
Kari Lake and Ruben Gallego got into a heated debate outside an airport bathroom.(Arizona's Family)
By Dennis Welch
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:40 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s high-stakes U.S. Senate race has barely started, but two top candidates are already publicly clashing in mid-air.

Kari Lake, the former Republican nominee for governor who has refused to concede her loss, and Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego got into a heated debate outside an airport bathroom.

The two politicians had been on the same flight to Phoenix when Lake asked Gallego on social media, “Do you still think the border wall is racist?” In response, Gallego posted, “We’re on the same plane! Just come back from first class to coach, and we can chat.”

After landing, Lake confronted Gallego at Phoenix Sky Harbor in a video that has now gone viral. The encounter comes days before Lake is expected to officially launch her campaign for the seat currently occupied by Kyrsten Sinema.

Sinema, a former Democrat, switched her party affiliation to independent in December. While she hasn’t said if she will run for re-election, Gallego has been campaigning for the office for months. Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is also seeking the Republican nomination.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

