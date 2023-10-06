Savannah Bananas return to the Valley in 2024 with stops in Peoria, Mesa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you didn’t have a chance to catch the Savannah Bananas in the Valley this past spring, the world-famous baseball circus is coming back early next year with even more performances. On Thursday, the Bananas announced its 2024 tour that begins in February, which includes two trips to the Valley:

Both stops are Thursday-Saturday.

The exhibition entertainment team was formed in 2016. Because of the Bananas’ increasing popularity since then, getting tickets isn’t a given.

Those interested in attending must sign up for a ticket lottery for the chance to buy them. A random drawing will then take place about two months before the selected date. Those who make the cut will have the chance to purchase up to four tickets, which start at $35 each. Tap/click here for details and to join the list.

The Bananas 26-city nationwide tour kicks off on Feb. 8 in Tampa, Fla. See the Savannah Bananas full 2024 tour calendar here.

