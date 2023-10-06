Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Savannah Bananas return to the Valley in 2024 with stops in Peoria, Mesa

The Savannah Bananas will be back in the Valley in 2024.
The Savannah Bananas will be back in the Valley in 2024.(thesavannahbananas.com)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) If you didn’t have a chance to catch the Savannah Bananas in the Valley this past spring, the world-famous baseball circus is coming back early next year with even more performances. On Thursday, the Bananas announced its 2024 tour that begins in February, which includes two trips to the Valley:

Both stops are Thursday-Saturday.

The exhibition entertainment team was formed in 2016. Because of the Bananas’ increasing popularity since then, getting tickets isn’t a given.

Those interested in attending must sign up for a ticket lottery for the chance to buy them. A random drawing will then take place about two months before the selected date. Those who make the cut will have the chance to purchase up to four tickets, which start at $35 each. Tap/click here for details and to join the list.

The Bananas 26-city nationwide tour kicks off on Feb. 8 in Tampa, Fla. See the Savannah Bananas full 2024 tour calendar here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is burning along the Beeline Highway near Gilbert Rd. on the Salt River Indian...
Experts: No major health risks from poor air quality from Salt River landfill fire
The Gila Sheriff's Office arrested Zachary Dillabough, 26, in connection to the shooting death...
Suspect arrested for murder of Scottsdale man after campsite shooting on Tonto National Forest
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A Chandler Indian restaurant and a Scottsdale cafe were among restaurants hit with health code...
Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries
after eventually pleading guilty, the judge sentenced Tangela Parker to 20 to 25 years in prison.
North Carolina woman who spent months on the run in Arizona sentenced for murder of coworker

Latest News

Arizona's Family is showing off some local favorites and the rich history behind the...
Explore rich history, hidden gems and local food favorites in Yuma
Learn the unique history of Lute's Casino in Yuma.
Stop by Lutes Casino in Yuma and learn its interesting history
Mr. G's is a staple of Yuma.
Mr. G's Mexican Food is a Yuma staple
Be sure to check out Rebel & Rove the next time you're in downtown Yuma.
Visit Rebel and Rove in downtown Yuma