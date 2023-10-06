Phoenix police arrest alleged accomplice in deadly weekend shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police said on Thursday officers arrested the ex-girlfriend of a man involved in a deadly weekend shooting and believe she was in on the scheme. Investigators didn’t say when 30-year-old Brenda Beachem was taken into custody but said as the “investigation progressed, evidence led to the arrest.”

According to court paperwork, Beachem and her ex, 41-year-old Eric Norwood, had been in contact with the victim, 39-year-old Ricardo Villalobos, before the shooting. On Sunday, just after midnight, Beachem texts Norwood saying, “I got one.” She sends another one saying she and Villalobos arrived in his Chevrolet Silverado in the area of 27th Avenue and Morten Avenue, which is south of Northern Avenue. Court documents said Beachem texted Norwood that the doors were unlocked.

According to Beachem, she said an unknown person opened the driver’s side door and said, “I want everything.” She ran off and then heard a gunshot. Norwood appeared while Beachem was running from the scene. However, witnesses say they saw Norwood running from the scene with a gun and meeting up with Beachem following the shooting. Villalobos was shot in the head and then crashed the truck into several other vehicles two houses down. He died at the scene.

Police say they eventually found Norwood in the area of 24th Avenue and Northern Avenue with a 9mm handgun and a holster with blood. Beachem was later detained. Norwood didn’t say anything to the police. He was arrested and booked into jail around 7 a.m. the same morning on murder and attempted robbery charges.

It’s unclear when Beachem was arrested but police say she was booked into jail on multiple charges, including murder.

