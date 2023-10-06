Your Life
Phoenix Children’s, Aetna reach agreement 3 months after hospital dropped from network

Phoenix Children’s and Aetna announced a multi-year agreement on Friday.
Phoenix Children’s and Aetna announced a multi-year agreement on Friday.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:41 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Three months after Aetna dropped Phoenix Children’s Hospital from its network, the two sides have announced a contract agreement. On Friday, Phoenix Children’s and Aetna announced a multi-year agreement with a retroactive effective date of Aug. 7, meaning patient families will receive in-network coverage since the time the original deal ended.

“We recognize contract discussions can be especially stressful on the one group of people we are all aiming to serve – patient families – and we don’t take this responsibility to get it right lightly,” Robert L. Meyer, President and CEO of Phoenix Children’s, said in a news release. “Phoenix Children’s has a duty to our growing community to ensure payer agreements address the often-complex medical needs of kids and support the exceptional care we provide as Arizona’s only pediatric health system. We are proud to reach such an agreement with Aetna and to remain an in-network health system for Aetna members.”

The end of the previous contract left a number of families in a panic, as Phoenix Children’s was no longer in-network. In August, Arizona’s Family spoke with Rachelle, the mom of a four-year-old boy who was recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. She scrambled to push back appointments while looking for new doctors as the two organizations continued to negotiate a new deal. “It’s been very stressful. It’s been very emotionally tolling,” Rachelle said at the time.

Parents tell Arizona’s Family they remain panicked and confused about what to do about their child’s care.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

